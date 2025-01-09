This Old House and Native Son Kevin O’Connor Visit Maplewood

Local fans of This Old House, the long-running home improvement show on PBS, were delighted to see some familiar scenery in a recent episode.

Season 45, Episode 9, which first aired on January 6, 2025, begins with host Kevin O’Connor walking up Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood Village and visiting Vinnie Loffredo at Roman Gourmet.

“This is Maplewood, where I grew up. I was born here, spent my entire childhood here with my brothers and sisters and it’s got everything,” O’Connor tells builder Zack Dettmore.

Dettmore and O’Connor also visit St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, where O’Connor went to school. This Old House filmed in New Jersey in 2024 while working on a project in Ridgewood.

Watch the episode here.