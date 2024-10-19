Vote for Your Favorite House in the MAPSOSCARY Halloween House Contest

From Jamie Meier of @livelovemaplewood:

By now you have seen lots of incredible Halloween houses around SOMA and are counting down the days till Halloween. To add to the October excitement in our community, everyone’s favorite @MAPSOSCARY Halloween house contest is happening all month!

As of today, 35 SOMA houses have entered! Online voting will start 10/20 as well as a Google map published with the final houses so you can check them out.

This year there are three categories: Spooky, Creative, and For Kid/By Kids.

Run by local photographer and creator of @livelovemaplewood, Jamie Meier says, “Our community is so creative and passionate – @mapsoscary is a no-brainer! It’s fun and wholesome and people love to check out the houses around Maplewood and South Orange. I love the way everyone comes together around it.”



This year, there’s a new website and Instagram. Check out all the FAQ, a photos, and more:

mapsoscary.com

@mapsoscary

2024 Sponsors: SOPAC, Camille Estrella realtor, Groove Theory Fitness, Ann Laskowski realtor, Decorate with Lights, Mosquito Shield, and Botanica Boutique