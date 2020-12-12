WATCH: New Jersey Dance Center’s 2016 Performance of The Nutcracker

From New Jersey Dance Center:

The first weekend in December was always a magical time in Maplewood village. The Dickens Village was set up in Ricalton Square alongside a petting zoo. A carriage pulled by Clydesdale’s gave free trips around the village to revelers with steaming cups of hot chocolate and Tchaikovsky’s nutcracker suite wafted out of the Burgdorf Cultural Center.

For 35 years, SOMA students from the New Jersey Dance Center performed the Nutcracker Choreographed by Director Anne Krohley as a benefit for various charities. This Maplewood tradition was even recognized by the White House in 1996 and given the honor of creating a special ornament for the White House Christmas tree.

We all know that this is a year like no other. For those that wish to continue the tradition, the December 2016 performance is available on YouTube.

From our family to yours, have a happy and safe holiday season.