Maplewood Issues Excessive Heat Watch, Opens Cooling Station

From Maplewood Township, NJ:

Excessive Heat Watch in Effect

A prolonged period of heat and humidity is expected Saturday into early next week. Heat indices Saturday are forecast to be mostly in the lower 90s, but could potentially reach 95 in a few spots. Heat indices then climb to around 100 on Sunday, then 100 to 104 on Monday. Heat advisory criteria would therefore be met for Sunday and Monday. In addition, there is a low potential of widespread heat indices reaching excessive heat warning levels of 105 on Sunday and Monday.

For those seeking shelter from the extreme heat be advised The Township of Maplewood operates a cooling station located at the Office of Emergency Management Building, 129 Boyden Ave. It will be staffed on Saturday 7/18 and Sunday 7/19 until 8 p.m.

The Maplewood PD’s emergency phone number is 973-762-1234.

Check on friends, neighbors, seniors, and other vulnerable populations who may not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Take Protective Measures

To prepare for extreme heat, you should:

Install window air conditioners snugly; insulate if necessary.

Check air-conditioning ducts for proper insulation.

Install temporary window reflectors (for use between windows and drapes), such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside.

Weather-strip doors and sills to keep cool air in.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, awnings, or louvers. (Outdoor awnings or louvers can reduce the heat that enters a home by up to 80 percent.)

During a Heat Emergency

The following are guidelines for what you should do if the weather is extremely hot: