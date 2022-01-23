Maplewood Police Investigating 3 Armed Robberies of Lone Women Saturday

From the Maplewood Police Department:

The Maplewood Police Department is investigating three armed robberies that occurred this day 1/22/22. All three victims were women who were walking alone at the time. In all three incidents the suspect was wearing a mask covering their face.

The first incident happened at 1010 am in the area of 124 Jacoby Street. The 64 year old female victim and township resident was walking alone when approached by a masked individual from behind, brandishing a handgun, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her by striking her in the face. The suspect stole her purse then jumped into a dark colored vehicle that was waiting nearby. The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

The second incident occurred at approximately 11:00 am this morning in the area of 95 Franklin Terrace. The 44 year old female victim and Irvington resident was walking alone when approached by a dark colored vehicle when a masked individual exited the passenger side, brandishing a handgun and demanded her purse. After a brief struggle for the purse, the suspect got control of the purse, entered the vehicle and fled the area. The victim of this incident did not request medical attention at the time of the incident.

The third incident occurred at approximately 1 pm this afternoon in the area of 616 Irvington Ave. The 37 year old female victim and Newark resident was walking alone when approached by a dark colored vehicle when a masked individual exited the passenger side, brandishing a handgun and demanded her purse. The victim relinquished her purse without resistance and she was unharmed. The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the area.

In all incidents, the suspect vehicle flees the scene to the borders and returns back to the area. The Department has assigned additional resources to assist with investigation and to provide an increased Police presence in the area.

Detectives have identified the suspect vehicle involved in these incidents from township license plate readers. The vehicle, a dark grey Infinity was stolen out of Newark City early this morning running with the key in it. Detectives are working in collaboration with neighboring Police agencies to locate the vehicle. All indications are that this vehicle and suspects are involved with all three of the incidents that occurred. It is suspected this vehicle was involved in robberies in other jurisdictions.