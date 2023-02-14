Parent ‘Acting Erratically’ Led to Brief Code Red Lockdown at Clinton School

A parent behaving “erratically” in the main office at Clinton Elementary School on Tuesday morning spurred a short Code Red lockdown, authorities said.

A Nixle alert issued at 9:25 a.m. stated that “Clinton School Elementary staff implemented a lockdown due to an irate parent in the office. Officers responded and the parent was subsequently transported to a local hospital. The lockdown is currently being lifted as of the sending of this message.”

Clinton Principal Jennifer Connors sent a letter to the school community shortly after noon noting that at around 9 a.m. a parent entered the main office “acting erratically,” and that a Code Red was initiated at 9:02 a.m.

The Code Red immediately alerted the Maplewood Police Department as well as the Board of Education Office. Police then responded, as did members of the District leadership team.

A release from MPD said that “Maplewood Police Central Dispatch received a 911 call from school staff stating that there was a disorderly parent at the school’s main office. Officers contacted the parent in the office and requested South Essex Fire Department EMS for evaluation. Emergency Services transported the parent to the hospital with no further incident.”

“The parent was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency/evaluation and again there was no threat to school staff or students during the incident,” Det. Sgt. Scott Reeves told Village Green.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:22 a.m. and school activities resumed.

“I would like to thank our staff and our students who followed our emergency procedures to Lock Down quickly and efficiently,” Connors wrote.

See the full emails from Connors and the MPD here:

Download (PDF, 83KB)

Download (DOCX, 12KB)