Avenue Pub Aims for a Soft Opening in December on Springfield Ave at Rutgers St.

Avenue Pub, 99-seat restaurant including a 20-seat bar at Springfield Avenue and Rutgers Street in Maplewood, is aiming for a soft opening this December.

The new establishment is part of a brand new three-story building with 12 apartments above and on-site parking. Developer, operator and Maplewood native Wayne Crowell Sr. — a former Maplewood Fire Chief — recently completed three other projects in town — three 2-family houses on Boyden Parkway North, the La Famiglia pizzeria with 4 apartments above at 740 Irvington Avenue, and the 13-unit Parker Manor at 285 Parker Avenue.

Crowell has owned and operated other bar/restaurants: he built and operated O’Reilly’s, which is now Pickett’s Village Bar, on Millburn Avenue and he previously owned Champs Sports Bar on Stuyvesant Avenue in Union.

In May, Crowell took Village Green on a tour of the construction site, showing off the framework of the bar, and describing a light-filled space with banquettes on the perimeter, a large hearth and table seating. Crowell said the space will include tile, granite, marble, quartz — not dark wood — making it bright, open and family friendly.

The bar also includes three bathrooms, allowing for a gender neutral restroom in addition to men’s and women’s restrooms.

“Everyone’s welcome. I want it to reflect what Maplewood reflects,” said Crowell. “I want this to be a happy place where people come in here and feel happy and safe.”

The pub will join other recently opened businesses on Springfield Avenue and in the Hilton/Lightning Brook neighborhood, including Honey & Hive Artisanal Ice Cream, Lum’s Cellars, Artie’s, Porta Rossa, a new iteration of General Store, and Corner Slice (coming spring 2024).

