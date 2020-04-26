Biz Spotlight: Pickett’s Village Bar Now Offering Online Ordering, Happy Hour to Go & More

As local South Orange-Maplewood businesses continue to adapt their business plans to serve our communities during this time of social distancing, Village Green is providing periodic spotlights to showcase those businesses.
Today, we’re spotlighting Pickett’s Village Bar on Millburn Avenue in Maplewood, where the motto is “We’re In It Together!” Pickett’s opened last May and has already overcome the most extraordinary challenges, including the sudden death of founder Jim Pickett in the summer of 2018. Jim’s wife Heidi and other partners kept the dream going, and the bar and restaurant immediately became a community staple upon its debut in 2019.
To continue serving its loyal customers, Pickett’s is now offering a selection of meals (pick up only) and beer, wine, and spirits (pick up or local delivery) through online ordering or phone (973-313-1100).
Individual or Family-style meals such as Roast Pork, Fried Chicken, Mexican Style Tamales, or Chicken Francese are available, as well as Gourmet Pizzas, Wings, or Farm Fresh Salads. Curbside pickup: 4 PM and 8 PM Thursday-Sunday.
Free delivery of Beer, Wine & Spirits Thursday-Sunday, 3-8 PM.
And then there’s … Happy Hour to Go
Happy Hour to Go! – Make Pickett’s Mules at home. Pickett’s provide the ingredients for 6 cocktails, their recipe, and two copper mugs – you do the rest. Includes 375ML Tito’s Vodka, one 4-pack of Pickett’s Ginger Beer in medium spicy, fresh lime juice, and those iconic mugs. Available for curbside pickup or free delivery from 3-8 PM, Thursday-Sunday.