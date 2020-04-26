Biz Spotlight: Pickett’s Village Bar Now Offering Online Ordering, Happy Hour to Go & More

As local South Orange-Maplewood businesses continue to adapt their business plans to serve our communities during this time of social distancing, Village Green is providing periodic spotlights to showcase those businesses.

Today, we’re spotlighting Pickett’s Village Bar on Millburn Avenue in Maplewood, where the motto is “We’re In It Together!” Pickett’s opened last May and has already overcome the most extraordinary challenges, including the sudden death of founder Jim Pickett in the summer of 2018. Jim’s wife Heidi and other partners kept the dream going, and the bar and restaurant immediately became a community staple upon its debut in 2019.