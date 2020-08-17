Downtown Summit Adds Lighting and Creates Beautiful Atmosphere in its Outdoor Space

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) and the City of Summit have once again partnered to help downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has brought. Working together to help restaurants open to customers, SDI and the City facilitated the use of parking spaces and the closure of Maple Street to allow for additional table service while restaurants are still unable to open for indoor dining.

SDI is additionally excited to announce the purchase and installation of market string lights downtown. Coordinating with City departments in Administration, Engineering, Fire & Police, SDI hired a contractor to install 4800 feet of LED Thomas Edison style lights along the sidewalks on Beechwood, Union Place and Maple and was also able to install them across Maple Street adding to the downtown ambiance for diners and shoppers alike. “We felt it was important to do what we could to create an attractive atmosphere downtown in the hopes of attracting shoppers and diners to support the downtown businesses,” says Bob Conway, SDI Chairperson. “We hope to keep the lights up as long as possible; it makes the downtown feel welcoming and nice to visit and stroll around.”







“We’ve had a very positive response to the lights already,” says Nancy Adams, SDI’s Executive Director. “As the weeks move on and it gets dark earlier, they’ll make people comfortable coming downtown because of the extra light. Just like the Summit community came together with donations during the Sustain Summit campaign, we hope this wonderful community will continue to come downtown to support our local businesses.”

SDI is also bringing back Summit Street Sounds after Labor Day. Because of overwhelming positive feedback from both consumers and businesses, SDI will hire musicians to perform every Thursday evening from 5-8pm at 4-6 locations throughout the downtown every week for 6 weeks. More information to come. To stay abreast of all happenings in downtown Summit, follow SDI on Facebook and Instagram and on their website at summitdowntown.org.