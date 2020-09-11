HudsonWay Immersion School Provides Reopening Plan for 2020-2021

From HudsonWay Immersion School

HudsonWay Immersion School, a Preschool to Grade 8 Mandarin and Spanish immersion school, made its reopening plan for 2020-2021 available to its community and the public this week. As a smaller school in a facility that can normally accommodate twice as many students, HWIS can safely socially distance at 6 feet, and has been working towards this plan since the Spring. Parents are offered a choice of on-site schooling 5 full days a week or remote learning.

“Whereas larger school districts and other private schools have had to figure out what hybrid models would work, we are in a situation in which we were able to spend our time and efforts preparing for a safe return of all our students 5 days a week,” said Sue Ha, Head of School. “We have upgraded our air filters, installed touchless soap and paper towel dispensers, purchased electrostatic sprayers, PPE, and special cameras to support hybrid learning among efforts. We are committed to making this transition as comfortable and safe as possible.”

Students at HWIS learn the same academic content taught at top tier public and private schools, but in two languages — (1) English and (2) Mandarin or Spanish. Students can enter in the elementary grades without prior language experience and become bilingual after one year. Many middle school students achieve language proficiency capable of scoring 4’s or 5’s on AP tests and positioning themselves to earn the Global Seal of Biliteracy, a distinction recognized in New Jersey, New York, and 38 other states. HWIS has the reputation of developing academically strong students who surpass independent school norms on the ERB assessments and get accepted to top tier independent schools in NJ and NY.

Here’s what one NJ parent had to say about HWIS’s pivot to remote learning this spring. “I’ve been very impressed with all the teachers and administrators during this time. They have created a great schedule and are working so hard to run their classes and provide a seamless experience. Although it’s a hectic day for me, I have been very happy with the live classes and work assignments. I appreciate the school going above and beyond during this time!” All summer HWIS continued to operate summer learning camps which provided more opportunities for teachers to further develop their online teaching practices.

“We are committed to providing parents the peace of mind that their child’s educational experience will be safe and socially & academically enriching no matter whether we are on-site or remote” said Founder Sharon Huang. “Perhaps thinking differently about your child’s education this year can turn out to open doors for a lifetime.”















