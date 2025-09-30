Kimaya Kama Celebrates 10 Years in Maplewood Village Oct. 4

From Kimaya Kima:

Kimaya Kama, a beloved women’s clothing boutique and gift shop, is thrilled to celebrate its 10th anniversary this October with a special community celebration. Over the past decade, Kimaya Kama has become a destination for style, gifts, and global finds and this milestone marks a chance to thank the community that has supported the shop since the very beginning.

The 10th Anniversary Party will take place at Kimaya Kama on Saturday, October 4th from 5pm to 8pm featuring refreshments, raffle prizes, goodie bags to the first 50 customers. Guests will also have the opportunity to shop the newly expanded Kama Market, which now includes artisanal chocolates, spices, teas, coffees, and treats from around the world.

This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kimaya Kama will donate 10% of all sales to breast cancer research organizations. Kimaya Salaskar a breast cancer survivor since 2013, says:

“This milestone is not only about celebrating 10 years of Kimaya Kama, but also about giving back. As someone who has personally experienced breast cancer, it’s important to me to use this anniversary as a way to raise awareness and contribute to vital research that helps save lives.”

Raffle prizes will include copies of Ken’s About Town Soma books paired with Kimaya Kama’s most-loved products over the years, giving customers 10 chances to win unique gift bundles. Winners will be announced at the end of October.

Kimaya Kama invites the Maplewood and South Orange community to join the celebration, shop, and support a meaningful cause.

Event Details:

Kimaya Kama, 168 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ

Saturday, October 4th: 5pm to 8pm

Shopping, refreshments, raffle, goodie bags and community fun