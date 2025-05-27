Maplewood’s Can’t-Miss Summer Kickoff – Village Night Out – Returns Thursday, June 5

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Get ready to light up the town! Village Night Out is back, bigger and better than ever, on Thursday, June 5th, 2025. All are invited to join the community party in the heart of Maplewood Village. Whether you are a shopaholic, music lover, foodie, or just looking for some hometown fun, this annual community celebration has something for everyone!

What’s Happening:

Village Night Out is the rebrand of the event formerly known as Girls Night Out. This evening is truly for anyone and everyone to enjoy! From live music to sweet local deals, this evening promises a little magic for everyone. Many of our charming Village merchants are staying open late, offering exclusive promotions, tasty treats, and good vibes. You’ll find everything from stylish threads to artisan gifts—and maybe even a prize or two! Enjoy the soundtrack of summer with live performances by Crystal Pepsi and The Zimas as you stroll the streets, sip refreshments, and savor dinner at one of Maplewood’s amazing local eateries.

Pick Up Your Passport to Win:

Start your journey at the welcome table on Maplewood Avenue (between Inwood Pl and Highland Pl) to grab a complimentary gift and your official Maplewood Village Shopping Passport. Then, get it stamped as you visit participating shops throughout the week (no purchase necessary). Return your completed passport to Kimaya Kama (168 Maplewood Ave) by June 12th and be entered to win amazing prizes and gift cards from our beloved local businesses.

Shop Local, Win Big:

There has never been a better time to support our local small businesses and celebrate the soul of Maplewood. When you spend $1 at a local business, about 68 cents stays right here in our community—supporting local jobs, schools, parks, and public services. Local businesses are the heartbeat of our town, and every purchase helps keep Maplewood Village vibrant, unique, and thriving. Whether you are a longtime local or just discovering the magic of the Village, this is your night to shine.

Special thanks to our generous sponsors, without your support, this event would not be possible! The Kate Elliott Team, One River School, Barn Bird Kitchen, Noire Dispensary, LUXE45, and F45 Millburn

Mark your calendars, grab your friends, and get ready to shop, stroll, and rock the Village!

For more event details, please contact ErinRose Baldry, [email protected]