Mary Vayas Announces Plan to Permanently Close No. 165 in Maplewood Village

This time it’s for real. No. 165 — the eclectic lifestyle, home goods, clothing and candy store that became a retail anchor for Maplewood Village when it opened its doors in 2007 — is closing forever.

Owner Mary Vayas previously announced the closing of No. 165 in December 2021, but reconsidered after an outpouring of pleas from devoted customers.

At that time, Vayas was swayed to rethink the business and try again. But three years down the road, she says it’s time to move on.

“It was time. My life has changed so much in the past 18 years,” Vayas told The Village Green. “So many good things. I’ve met the most amazing people along the way.”

“I’ve had the most loyal customers for so many years, incredible staff, I was able give back to such an amazing community I love and lived my whole life. It was a dream come true.”

Vayas said she was grateful to have had No. 165 to sustain her during a difficult time in her life — husband Angelo, who owned Village Trattoria and was a beloved lifelong community member, died in 2015. “It brought joy in my life when I needed it the most,” she said.

“Fast forward to this past summer, my beautiful grandson was born,” said Vayas. “I don’t want to miss anything with him and my family. I want to enjoy every moment and breathe a little easier.”

Vayas will not entirely depart from Maplewood Village: “Trattoria is still very much part of my life.”

She plans to close No. 165 “possibly end of the month.” Shoppers should look for coming sales events.

Meanwhile, said Vayas, “My landlords have been amazing, so supportive and kind to me over the past 18 years. I would like them to rent the space as soon as they can.”