Merchants, Makers, and Music On The Streets of Maplewood For The Small Wonder Marketplace – Sunday, May 7

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Mark your calendars and join us on Sunday, May 7, when Maplewood Village transforms into an outdoor marketplace full of local merchants, makers, and music for the Small Wonder Marketplace.

Returning for its second year, the Small Wonder Marketplace brings over 65 vendors to the streets of Maplewood Village. Our local Maplewood Village merchants will be joined by artists and makers who create unique items. This outdoor market is the perfect place to find gifts for others or yourself. When all that shopping makes you hungry, visit a snack vendor or pop into a Village eatery for a meal. Enjoy live music all day on the corner of Highland Place.

“We are excited to bring this event back for a second year. It’s a wonderful day for everyone to get outside and enjoy Maplewood Village and all it has to offer,” says Maplewood Village Alliance manager Cat Delett. “It will be a fun, family-friendly day for all!”

Live Music on the corner of Baker St!

The music lineup includes:

The Superstitions

The Originals

The Quadro Phenoms

Music presented by In Tune Neighborhood Music School

Music sponsored by Magnus Comics

For more information, go to https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/calendar/small-wonder-marketplace

or contact Cat Delett, maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com