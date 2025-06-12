Noiré Dispensary To Host Juneteenth Meet & Greet With Premium Cannabis Line “Happy Eddie” Founder & CEO Eddie Osefo

From Noiré Dispensary:

In a historic and culture-defining collaboration, Noiré Dispensary proudly announces it is one of the first cannabis dispensary in New Jersey to launch the Happy Eddie brand—a premium cannabis line founded by entrepreneur, TV personality, and cannabis advocate Eddie Osefo.

To mark this groundbreaking partnership, Eddie Osefo will host an in-person Meet & Greet on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, at Noiré Dispensary, 171 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ. This exciting event is open to the public, and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

As part of the buzz, fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac will recognize Eddie as the husband of Dr. Wendy Osefo, a beloved star of the Bravo reality franchise. And while we can’t confirm any names just yet… let’s just say guests may want to keep their cameras ready for a surprise appearance.

“We are beyond proud to introduce Happy Eddie to our customers,” says Giovanni, owner of Noiré Dispensary. “Eddie is someone who represents joy, authenticity, and cultural power. Launching this partnership on Juneteenth is symbolic—we’re celebrating freedom, representation, and unapologetic happiness.”

Happy Eddie: A Brand That Smiles Back

Happy Eddie is cannabis with a purpose. Built for the “Everyday Professionals Who Color Outside the Lines,” this brand is designed for those who live boldly, dream big, and smile often. The story behind the brand began in 1983 when Eddie Osefo came into the world smiling—and it reemerged in 2022 when his iconic smirk went viral during a now-famous moment on Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Potomac. That smile, and the brand it inspired, have since become a symbol of joy and individuality in the cannabis space.

Now, for the first time in New Jersey, Happy Eddie cannabis products are available exclusively at Noiré Dispensary—making this a milestone moment for cannabis, culture, and community.

Event Details – Meet Eddie Osefo in Person

📅 Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025 (Juneteenth)

⏰ Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

📍 Location: Noiré Dispensary, 171 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ

🎉 Meet & Greet with Eddie Osefo – Public Event!

✨ Rumor has it, you might just spot a certain Real Housewife in the crowd…

About Noiré Dispensary

Located in the heart of Maplewood Village, Noiré Dispensary is a Black woman-owned recreational cannabis dispensary redefining the retail cannabis experience in New Jersey. With a focus on education, equity, and community empowerment, Noiré is a space where culture meets cannabis in the most meaningful way.

About Happy Eddie

Happy Eddie is a lifestyle cannabis brand created by Eddie Osefo, an entrepreneur, father, and husband to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo. Designed for bold, joyful professionals, Happy Eddie is a celebration of happiness, heritage, and the healing power of the plant.

Media Inquiries:

📧 info@Noirédispensary.com

🌍 www.Noirédispensary.com

📍 171 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ

