Orange House Cafe Opens in Downtown South Orange

The owners of Orange House Cafe at the Orange train station have opened a second location in South Orange, in what used to be the Sparkhouse Kids toy store next to Spiotta Park.

With a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Orange House Cafe on Wednesday, May 6, Matt Rossi and Aris Papadopoulos, two of the owners, said they wanted to create a special “European” feel cafe in the heart of downtown, near the South Orange station and the space worked out perfectly.

“I travel every day on Valley Street and when I saw the sign out front that this place was for lease, I thought it looked like the perfect location,” Papadopoulos said.

The recipes — many of them Greek in origin — come from general manager’s mom, so “everything has that homemade taste,” he said, adding that they also installed a water filtration system.

“These few months [getting the cafe open] have been like a dream and we are very excited to be here and welcome everybody,” Papadopoulos said.

There is space for working or socializing, and for those waiting to catch a train, there’s a monitor with real-time NJ Transit train schedule.

At the ribbon cutting, South Orange Mayor thanked Rossi and Papadopoulos for their investment in South Orange and then spoke to the audience on social media and in person, saying, “Folks, I’m telling you: I went inside, looking at the coffee menu, the food menu — smoothies, everything you can imagine, and the ambiance is beautiful. You can set up for work, meet friends, but most importantly we need you to spend your money here to support this incredible establishment at 9 Village Plaza.”

Rossi reminded folks that there is parking in the back of the cafe, in the municipal lot.

Collum added, “And along with parking you can also find this in a very walkable location downtown. Ride your bike, walk, skip, hop, whatever it takes to come enjoy what Orange House Cafe has to offer.”