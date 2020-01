Warning: reading this will make you hungry.

Gigi’s Cupcakes

You will know you have found Gigi’s Cupcakes if you see the hot pink signage and see a store that always has customers inside. The delicious smell of baked goods wafting . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.