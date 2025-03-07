South Orange Downtown Celebrates Women’s History Month With Downtown Bingo Bash

From South Orange Downtown:
South Orange Downtown kicked off Women’s History Month with Downtown Bingo Bash – Women’s History Month Edition, a fun, month-long promotion celebrating the women-owned and co-owned businesses that make our community special. Now through March 31, residents and visitors can shop, dine, and explore while completing bingo challenges for a chance to win prizes. It’s an exciting way to support local businesses, discover new favorites, and celebrate the women entrepreneurs who help South Orange Downtown thrive!
HOW TO PLAY
-
Pick up a Bingo card at any participating business
-
Complete activities listed on the card by visiting businesses, engaging on social media, or trying something new
-
Get a stamp after completing an activity (one stamp per visit per business). Multiple activities at the same place on the same day won’t earn extra stamps, but you can return another day for a new stamp
-
Finish 3 Bingos (a row, column, or diagonal) to qualify for a prize
-
Submit your completed card by April 1 via DM @southorangedowntown email [email protected] or upload to southorangedowntown.org/
downtown-bingo-bash-whm- edition
-
Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email, phone, or DM
RULES & ELIGIBILITY
-
No purchase necessary to participate
-
Each participant may submit only ONE completed Bingo card for the prize drawing (A completed card = 3 Bingos in any row, column, or diagonal)
-
One stamp per visit per business—multiple activities at the same place on the same day won’t earn extra stamps, but you can return another day for a new stamp.
-
Bingo cards must be submitted by April 1 to qualify for a prize
-
Winners will be randomly selected from eligible entries and contacted via email, phone, or DM
-
Open to all ages; participants under 18 must have a parent/guardian submit their entry
PARTICIPATING WOMEN-OWNED & CO-OWNED BUSINESSES
-
AIR Aerial Fitness – 15 Valley St
-
Artistry By Ampy Salon – 165 Valley St Unit A
-
Bakes By Izzy – 108 W South Orange Ave
-
Cannaboy Treehouse – 57 W South Orange Ave
-
Chipoba – 50 S Orange Ave
-
CLAY by Indigo Road Studio – 10 Vose Ave
-
Craft Club Studio – 122 S Orange Ave
-
Elitist Coffee – 154 Valley St
-
Felina Steak – 101 S Orange Ave
-
Garden of Edith Floral Design – 54 S Orange Ave
-
Javaflo Aesthetics – 76 S Orange Ave ST07
-
Jus Tacos – 6 Village Plaza
-
Keepsake Studios – 111 S Orange Ave Suite 28
-
Kitchen a la Mode – 59 S Orange Ave
-
Little Brain Lab – 76 W South Orange Ave Ste ST04
-
Love You Girl Foundation Boutique Events & More – 76 South Orange Ave Suite 02
-
Lumie Salon – 260 Valley St
-
Neighbors Wine Shop – 61 S Orange Ave
-
Oh! Canary – 165 Valley St
-
Pandang – 8-12 Village Plaza
-
Papillon 25 – 25 Valley St
-
Rocket Ship & Print – 71 S Orange Ave
-
Sadie’s – 19 S Orange Ave
-
Sew Leana – 12 W South Orange Ave
-
SOMA Sweets – 57 S Orange Ave (at The Co-Lab)
-
SOMA Wheelhouse – 57 S Orange Ave (at The Co-Lab)
-
The Botanica Boutique – 70 Taylor Pl
-
The Charmery – 57 S Orange Ave (at The Co-Lab)
-
The Gift Dispatch – 65 Valley St
-
The Order – 50 W S Orange Ave
-
The Village Diner – 1 Sloan St
-
Three Birds Yoga Studio – 18 S Orange Ave 3 2nd Floor
-
Three Daughters Baking Co. – 12 Vose Ave
-
Toro Loco – 23 Valley St
-
Walia Ethiopian Restaurant – 11 Village Plaza
-
Wildly Floral Co.- 9 Scotland Rd
“This Women’s History Month, we’re turning South Orange Downtown into a game board of celebration and support for the incredible women-owned and co-owned businesses that shape our community,” said Lisa Szulewski, Events and Marketing Coordinator, South Orange Downtown. “Downtown Bingo Bash is more than just a fun challenge—it’s a way to discover hidden gems, revisit favorite spots, and show up for the entrepreneurs who make our downtown vibrant. We invite everyone to join in, explore, and champion these amazing businesses—not just in March, but all year long!”
For updates, business spotlights, and prize details, follow @SouthOrangeDowntown on social media or visit southorangedowntown.org