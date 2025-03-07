South Orange Downtown Celebrates Women’s History Month With Downtown Bingo Bash

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown kicked off Women’s History Month with Downtown Bingo Bash – Women’s History Month Edition, a fun, month-long promotion celebrating the women-owned and co-owned businesses that make our community special. Now through March 31, residents and visitors can shop, dine, and explore while completing bingo challenges for a chance to win prizes. It’s an exciting way to support local businesses, discover new favorites, and celebrate the women entrepreneurs who help South Orange Downtown thrive!

HOW TO PLAY

Pick up a Bingo card at any participating business

Complete activities listed on the card by visiting businesses, engaging on social media, or trying something new

Get a stamp after completing an activity (one stamp per visit per business). Multiple activities at the same place on the same day won’t earn extra stamps, but you can return another day for a new stamp

Finish 3 Bingos (a row, column, or diagonal) to qualify for a prize

Submit your completed card by April 1 via DM @southorangedowntown email [email protected] or upload to southorangedowntown.org/ downtown-bingo-bash-whm- edition

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email, phone, or DM

RULES & ELIGIBILITY

No purchase necessary to participate

Each participant may submit only ONE completed Bingo card for the prize drawing (A completed card = 3 Bingos in any row, column, or diagonal)

Bingo cards must be submitted by April 1 to qualify for a prize

Winners will be randomly selected from eligible entries and contacted via email, phone, or DM

Open to all ages; participants under 18 must have a parent/guardian submit their entry

PARTICIPATING WOMEN-OWNED & CO-OWNED BUSINESSES

AIR Aerial Fitness – 15 Valley St

Artistry By Ampy Salon – 165 Valley St Unit A

Bakes By Izzy – 108 W South Orange Ave

Cannaboy Treehouse – 57 W South Orange Ave

Chipoba – 50 S Orange Ave

CLAY by Indigo Road Studio – 10 Vose Ave

Craft Club Studio – 122 S Orange Ave

Elitist Coffee – 154 Valley St

Felina Steak – 101 S Orange Ave

Garden of Edith Floral Design – 54 S Orange Ave

Javaflo Aesthetics – 76 S Orange Ave ST07

Jus Tacos – 6 Village Plaza

Keepsake Studios – 111 S Orange Ave Suite 28

Kitchen a la Mode – 59 S Orange Ave

Little Brain Lab – 76 W South Orange Ave Ste ST04

Love You Girl Foundation Boutique Events & More – 76 South Orange Ave Suite 02

Lumie Salon – 260 Valley St

Neighbors Wine Shop – 61 S Orange Ave

Oh! Canary – 165 Valley St

Pandang – 8-12 Village Plaza

Papillon 25 – 25 Valley St

Rocket Ship & Print – 71 S Orange Ave

Sadie’s – 19 S Orange Ave

Sew Leana – 12 W South Orange Ave

SOMA Sweets – 57 S Orange Ave (at The Co-Lab)

SOMA Wheelhouse – 57 S Orange Ave (at The Co-Lab)

The Botanica Boutique – 70 Taylor Pl

The Charmery – 57 S Orange Ave (at The Co-Lab)

The Gift Dispatch – 65 Valley St

The Order – 50 W S Orange Ave

The Village Diner – 1 Sloan St

Three Birds Yoga Studio – 18 S Orange Ave 3 2nd Floor

Three Daughters Baking Co. – 12 Vose Ave

Toro Loco – 23 Valley St

Walia Ethiopian Restaurant – 11 Village Plaza

Wildly Floral Co.- 9 Scotland Rd

“This Women’s History Month, we’re turning South Orange Downtown into a game board of celebration and support for the incredible women-owned and co-owned businesses that shape our community,” said Lisa Szulewski, Events and Marketing Coordinator, South Orange Downtown. “Downtown Bingo Bash is more than just a fun challenge—it’s a way to discover hidden gems, revisit favorite spots, and show up for the entrepreneurs who make our downtown vibrant. We invite everyone to join in, explore, and champion these amazing businesses—not just in March, but all year long!”

For updates, business spotlights, and prize details, follow @SouthOrangeDowntown on social media or visit southorangedowntown.org