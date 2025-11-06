South Orange-Maplewood Businesses Step Up to Fill the SNAP Void

Maplewood and South Orange restaurants, businesses and organizations are stepping up to create food drives, offer restaurant discounts and raise money for gift cards during the SNAP crisis.

Good Bottle Refill Shop, located in the General Store at 1875 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, is offering dry goods (rice, beans, lentils, oats, pasta) in 1 lb. bags to SNAP recipients as long as supplied last.

Roman Gourmet at 153 Maplewood Avenue is offering two free pizza slices and a fountain soda to anyone presenting their SNAP card.

SNAP beneficiaries can also get 20% off everything at Maplewood Pizza at 489 Valley Street, a discount on all products at Energy Fit at 165 Franklin Terrace, free fruit bags at Juice Hub at 97 Baker Street, buy one get one free at the Spot Diner at 165 Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood; and 10% off all items at Pandang (8 Village Plaza) and Chipoba (50 E. South Orange Avenue) in South Orange.

Lucas Loffredo, the third generation of his family to own and operate Roman Gourmet, told Village Green, “Being here for 54 years taught us what community is, and being able to hep out those in need really makes us happy.”

For a list of restaurants and businesses offering discounts visit: http://bit.ly/4qKs7E1 (shout out to @goodbottlerefillshop for being one of the first to sign up). The Maplewood and South Orange Dept. of Health will continue to update this list; restaurants interested in offering promotions can fill out the Google Form here: https://forms.gle/BMzCjL2MJKJTZgx57.

For more groups gathering food & donations, scroll through these flyers: