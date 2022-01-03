South Orange to Introduce Commercial Cannabis Ordinances Jan. 10

After more than six months of studying the issue and crafting legislation, the South Orange Board of Trustees will introduce multiple ordinances at its January 10 meeting to govern the zoning, licensing, taxation and sale of cannabis at businesses in the township. A hearing and final vote on the ordinances is scheduled for February 14.

Although town leaders had hoped to introduce the ordinances and pass them before the end of the year, the topic proved complex. First, South Orange, like many other towns, opted out of the cannabis law signed by Gov. Murphy in 2021, not because leadership opposed the legalization, but because “we felt we were not ready to create and pass an ordinance that offered all the suggestions if we wanted cannabis sold or cultivated in South Orange… and what those facilities should look like,” reported South Orange Trustee Bob Zuckerman at a Cannabis Town Hall on October 21, 2021.

After setting up the South Orange Cannabis Task Force, which was chaired by Zuckerman, members set about studying options for businesses (including cultivation, manufacturing, wholesaling, distribution, retail, delivery, laboratory and public consumption), zoning, hours of operation, issues of equity, taxation, and more.

The task force presented its findings at the South Orange Cannabis Town Hall, held on October 21, 2021. Read about it here.

Now Zuckerman says that he is very excited to introduce the ordinances which “we believe will balance the interests of our residents, who voted overwhelmingly to permit recreational cannabis in New Jersey, and our South Orange business community. I am looking forward to passing the ordinance on first reading and having a robust discussion of the ordinance before final passage at the public hearing on February 14.”

From the Township of South Orange Village:

Ordinances governing the zoning, licensing and taxation of recreational cannabis businesses in South Orange will be introduced to the Board of Trustees on Monday, January 10.

A formal presentation of this legislation will be made during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, February 14 and will include time for questions from the public.

The ordinances were developed based on input from the South Orange Cannabis Task Force which includes members of the public, Village professional staff, the South Orange Police Department and representatives of SOMA Action and SOMA Justice. The Task Force, chaired by Trustee Bob Zuckerman and guided by South Orange’s planning consulting firm, Topology held a Town Hall on October 21, 2021. A video recording can be viewed here.

The proposed ordinances are available to the public on the South Orange website here.

To attend the Board of Trustee meetings please find the meeting registration information in the calendar section of our website at southorange.org.

Questions can be directed to Trustee Zuckerman at bzuckerman@southorange.org.