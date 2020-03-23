Springfield Ave. in Maplewood: What’s Open, Who Delivers, What You Need to Know

With all “non-essential” businesses ordered closed by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to stem the spread of coronavirus (and restrictions on restaurants), it can be confusing to know what places of business are still open and serving customers, and in what capacity.

Nicole Wallace, Executive Director of the Springfield Avenue Partnership in Maplewood has assembled a list of what businesses — from restaurants (take-out and delivery only) to vets to laundromats — are still open, including specifics on hours and on how to safely patronize them in the age of social distancing.

Scroll down for a link to the list.

Remember, your local businesses are hurting and they need your support now more than ever!

See the full list here on the SAP website; check back regularly for updates.