Business Maplewood

Springfield Ave. in Maplewood: What’s Open, Who Delivers, What You Need to Know

By access_timeMar-23-2020

With all “non-essential” businesses ordered closed by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to stem the spread of coronavirus (and restrictions on restaurants), it can be confusing to know what places of business are still open and serving customers, and in what capacity.

Nicole Wallace, Executive Director of the  Springfield Avenue Partnership in Maplewood has assembled a list of what businesses — from restaurants (take-out and delivery only) to vets to laundromats — are still open, including specifics on hours and on how to safely patronize them in the age of social distancing.

Scroll down for a link to the list.

Remember, your local businesses are hurting and they need your support now more than ever!

Fifi and Peter Kikianis, owners of the Park Wood Diner in Maplewood, NJ.

[Dear Readers: All COVID-19 content is outside our paywall, but please help support Village Green by subscribing here.]

See the full list here on the SAP website; check back regularly for updates.

You May Also Like

  • Springfield Ave. in Maplewood: What's Open, Who Delivers, What You Need to Know
  • March 22: Maplewood Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 9
  • The Cassidy in Maplewood to Temporarily Close: 'This is a Health Decision'
  • NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Orders Residents to Stay Home, Non-Essential Businesses to Close by 9 p.m. Saturday

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *