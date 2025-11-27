Springfield Avenue Maplewood Holiday Shopping Passport Contest Starts Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM):

Your Holiday Adventure Awaits!

SAM’s Holiday Shopping Passport contest starts on Small Business Saturday (November 29). Grab your Holiday Shopping Passport, collect stamps, and return it by December 14 to win big!

HOW TO PLAY

1. Get your passport

Download your passport and map or pick one up at a participating store listed below.

2. Collect stamps from participating businesses starting on Saturday, November 29

Collect at least 10 stamps to enter once. Collect 20 to enter twice.

3. Drop off your stamped passport (minimum of 10 stamps)

Drop it off by December 14 at Lum’s Cellars The or General Store

4. Be entered to win the grand prize and runner-up prizes

Grand prize: Gift basket valued at $300.

Second & third runner-up: Gift certificate from a participating vendor of winner’s choice.

The grand prize winner will be contacted by email on or after December 14th. No purchase necessary to enter.

Pick up the passport at a participating businesses or download one here