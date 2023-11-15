Summit Downtown Releases 2023 Holiday Event Schedule

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Thanksgiving is on the way and the holiday season is just around the corner! Don’t miss the return of exciting family events including Celebrate in Summit, Carriages & Carolers, and The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt. The Summit VISA Gift Cards, accepted at over 150 Summit businesses city-wide, are also available this holiday season so people can support Summit businesses by giving the gift of local! More information on holiday events and Summit VISA Gift Cards can be found on summitdowntown.org.

The HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt ● November 25 – December 23

A great event for adults and kids alike! The HillTop Elves are hidden within more than 100 different downtown Summit businesses or in the storefront windows; shoppers and their families are urged to wander downtown in search of the HillTop Elf! No purchase is necessary. Scavenger Hunt Forms are available at all participating businesses or can be downloaded off the SDI website. The participating businesses are listed on the form where shoppers identify where they saw the elf at each business. Completed forms must be turned in by 4PM on Saturday, December 23 to be entered to win $500 Summit VISA Gift Card, they can be returned to any participating business. 10 runners up will also each win $100 gift cards. The winning completed forms will be drawn on Tuesday, January 2; winners will be notified by email and phone.

Celebrate in Summit ● Saturday, December 23 ● 1-4PM

Shop, dine, and celebrate right in downtown Summit this holiday season! There will be music throughout the downtown and Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm at Lyric Park (corner of Beechwood Road and Bank Street). At the Promenade at 426 Springfield Ave, an ice carver will be making holiday sculptures out of ice! Come see him in the act from 1-3pm; the sculptures will be at the Promenade for as long as weather allows. New this year, we will be joined by Soiree NJ for an afternoon with winter princesses including take home crafts for all ages, 1-4pm in The Promenade. All activities are free to the public.

Carriages & Carolers ● 1-4pm ● November 25, December 2, 9, 16, and 23.

Take a break from your downtown shopping to enjoy holiday music, strolling carolers and brass musicians, and free Horse and Carriage rides from 1-4pm Saturdays, November 25, December 2, 9, 16 and 23. The boarding location will be Lyric Park, located at the corner of Bank Street and Beechwood Road. Use 17 Beechwood Road for GPS. Thanks to our generous music sponsor Simon Westfall-Kwong, LuxeLife Group of eXp Realty in Summit. Please note the rides run until 4pm but the line is cut off by 3:30pm, the line may need to be cut earlier to ensure the horse leaves on time. Please keep that timing in mind and SDI very much appreciates your patience.

FREE Holiday Shopper Parking

Courtesy of the City of Summit and Summit Downtown, Inc., there will be FREE holiday shopper parking December 9-31

at 90-minute meters on-street (time limits will be enforced), in the Bank St. Lot, and on the 1st floor of the Tier Garage on Springfield Ave. Get all your holiday shopping done without the worry! Please note that the promotion only applies to the 90-minute street meters and lots.

Summit VISA Gift Cards Giveaway Program

Looking for a new way to support local Summit businesses while giving a great gift to that special someone? Buy one, get one gift card giveaway* will run on November 25, December 1, 8 & 15 from 1-4pm. For every $50 in Summit VISA Gift Cards you buy, receive a $10 bonus gift card. Maximum reward $100 per person, per transaction *While supplies last, only on specified dates and times. Only in person at 18 Bank Street, Suite 101, Summit. Not valid for online purchases. Accepted at over 150 Summit businesses, both in and outside the downtown, they are the perfect holiday gift!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.