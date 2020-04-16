Support South Orange Small Businesses; They Need Your Help

From SOVCA:

Support Our Small Business Community

Our small businesses are struggling right now, and they need our help. We appreciate the support and concern you’ve shown our businesses by embracing the new normal of curbside pickup, contactless delivery and virtual platforms.

We are proud of the efforts our businesses have made to continue to supply the goods and services we need. Seemingly overnight, they’ve created virtual shopping platforms; pivoted to online fitness, education, and music classes; and added personal delivery services. Their efforts are impressive.

Unfortunately, not all our businesses are able to stay open, but there are ways we can offer assistance to all our businesses.

Support SOVCA

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is working to keep all South Orange businesses informed about the latest state and federal guidelines, financial aid packages and available business resources. We are also working with community partners, property owners, business owners, and residents to create support programs and tools for our businesses now and after the crisis. Any donation you can make today will directly support these initiatives and are tax deductible. You can donate directly via Paypal.

Professional Service Providers

Many of our smallest businesses could use professional services support right now. If you or someone you know could provide low or no cost accounting, legal, financial or insurance counseling, please contact us at [email protected]or call 973-763-6899.

Look Local First

Make a commitment to shop local. You’ve no doubt heard these words before, but now they’ve taken on great significance. Before purchasing those essential goods and services elsewhere, ask yourself if a local option exists. In most cases you’ll find it does.

Many local businesses have implemented processes and procedures to allow you to shop local with little to no contact during this period of sheltering at home. If you are unsure about how to access the goods and services you need, visit our Business Directory, which features Take Out & Delivery, Available Shopping, and Wellness and Services.

Shop Online

Most retail goods and services are now available online. Whether it’s through Facebook Live, FaceTime, Zoom, or e-commerce platforms, our businesses are ready for you. And you’ll often find that you can get same day delivery — even faster than Amazon or other online retailers. If you are unsure, check our Business Directory or just call and ask. Our businesses are working around the clock to accommodate your requests.

Buy Gift Cards

Many of our businesses sell gift cards online. Simply visit their websites or call individual businesses to inquire. Buying a gift card now, as a gift or for a later use, helps businesses with much needed cash flow.

Another option is to visit SOMAGeneralStore.com, where you can shop for gift cards from more than 30 local businesses. The selection includes many of our beloved South Orange businesses, including Kitchen a la Mode, Sadie’s, Mod Studio, Jackie and Sons, The Fox and Falcon, and more! Buying gift cards online is a great way to keep supporting local businesses during this time. SOMA General Store also sells merchandise from these local businesses.

Help Spread the Word

Join our mailing list and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @SovillageCenter. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest openings and closings, merchandise and menu items, and innovative business practices. Also, remember to share our posts using #SOMAOpenforBiz. It helps get the word out!

Your continued support is appreciated. We hope that by accessing the goods and services available from our South Orange businesses, you’ll feel a little more secure and connected to our community during this uncertain time.

Julie Doran

Executive Director

South Orange Village Center Alliance