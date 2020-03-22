The Cassidy in Maplewood to Temporarily Close: ‘This is a Health Decision’

The Cassidy Bar + Kitchen in Maplewood, which has stayed open and provided take out and delivery to the South Orange-Maplewood community since the COVID-19 crisis, is temporarily closing to do its part to contain the spread of the virus.

“It is with a clean conscience but an incredibly heavy heart [that] we have decided to temporarily close,” said owner Jennifer Carlin in a message to her staff that she shared with Village Green. “This is not a financial decision. This is a health decision.”

Carlin, who opened The Cassidy in November 2017 with her husband, chef Tom Carlin, continued:

“We feel strongly that we provided a ‘normal’ to our community during this quarantine. And we feel that though this is important, it is more important to self contain. We cannot control where we go when we leave the building and return. We know we worked a skeleton crew, but the fear of making anyone sick is more frightening to me. We know this is a temporary time. We believe we must all play our part. For that reason, we must believe in safety and containment first.”

“Stay safe, stay healthy, and strong,” Carlin concluded. “We will all be back to our normal soon. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back!”

The couple also own Gladstone Tavern, which they are also temporarily closing.