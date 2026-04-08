The Co-Lab South Orange Announces New Board Leadership and Members

From The Co-Lab South Orange:

The Co-Lab South Orange is pleased to announce new appointments and leadership updates to its Board of Directors, reinforcing its mission to support small businesses, foster entrepreneurship, and contribute to a vibrant downtown community.

Amber Zamora, a founding board member, has stepped into the role of Board Chair. Amber currently serves as Head of Legal at Kickstarter and continues to be a driving force behind The Co-Lab’s growth and strategic vision.

“It is a privilege to serve alongside such dedicated and creative board members and our talented operations team. I’m grateful for their trust, and enthusiastic about Co-Lab’s future both as a destination for South Orange shoppers and as a resource for local businesses and makers,” said Zamora.

Joining the leadership team in an expanded role, Jenifer Steig Strugger will serve as Vice Chair of the Board. Jenifer brings more than 35 years of real estate development and advisory experience and is an owner and partner at The Cheshire Group, LLC. She currently serves on the Maplewood Planning Board and recently completed a term with the Maplewood Village Alliance. A former President of the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood, Jenifer has been a dedicated member of the SOMA community for over two decades.

The Co-Lab also welcomes Tatiyana B. Lofton as its new South Orange Downtown Representative. A graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, Tatiyana brings a dynamic background spanning engineering, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. She currently serves as Vice Chair of South Orange Downtown, is a member of the SOPAC Board of Governors, and is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she is deeply committed to service and empowering women through leadership and community engagement.

Newly appointed Secretary Deborah Gilbert Smith brings valuable perspective as a former retail owner and long-time South Orange resident. A dedicated supporter of local businesses, Deborah’s experience and community insight further strengthen the Board’s ability to serve and advocate for small business owners.

The Co-Lab is also proud to introduce an Alumni Advisory (Non-Voting) role, welcoming Monica Hafif, founder of Soma Sweets, which launched through The Co-Lab. Monica is currently developing a new venture, Totally Unplugged, focused on non-screen-based activities for children, continuing her commitment to creativity and community-centered experiences.

Former Board Chair Hannah Zollman, also a founding board member, will transition into the role of the Mayor’s designee, maintaining close involvement while helping to deepen collaboration between The Co-Lab and the broader South Orange community.

“These appointments reflect the strength and diversity of leaders committed to fostering local entrepreneurship and building an inclusive retail ecosystem,” The organization shared.

The Co-Lab South Orange continues to serve as a launchpad and growth space for emerging brands, makers, and small businesses in the SOMA area.

The Co-Lab South Orange is always looking for new members and collaborators. Those interested in getting involved or becoming a vendor are encouraged to reach out at [email protected] for more information.