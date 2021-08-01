A Message From Your Village Green Editors: Recharging

Dear Readers,

After seven years in business as your independent, locally (and women-)owned online local media source, Village Green is trying something new: vacation.

This week, we’re going to be stepping away from reporting to recharge. Meanwhile, we’ll be presenting and highlighting some past coverage and features that you may have missed in the recent crush of news.

We’d also like to point out the vast archive of coverage available to subscribers — something of an instantaneous library of local news, features, opinions and research from the last seven years. It’s all at your fingertips!

So even while we are stepping back this week, you can catch up on the policies and decisions by our Board of Education and school district administration, local South Orange and Maplewood governments, police & fire departments, arts & culture, business, public health and more.

As we recharge, we also hope that you can too. The news from around the world, the country and even in our two towns has been physically and emotionally exhausting. And there is much work ahead as South Orange and Maplewood continue to confront a global pandemic, work to achieve parity for all students in our school district, reimagine policing, merge fire departments, and so much more in the coming weeks, months and years.

Thanks as ever for your support and readership!

Mary Barr Mann and Carolyn Parisi

villagegreennj@gmail.com

