Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group Offers Reflections on Thanksgiving and October Market Reports

As a local real estate team, we have the privilege of helping individuals and families find homes—a place to create memories, build futures, and feel safe. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, we reflect on how thankful we are to the community that supports our business. Our community is the heart of everything we do. From first-time buyers planting roots to growing families upgrading their spaces, the people we work with aren’t just clients—they’re neighbors. Supporting our community by supporting events and organizations ensures it remains vibrant, connected, and thriving and it’s always been part of our team’s business culture.

With every one of our transactions we make a donation to both MEND and Isaiah House. Our client events typically incorporate something charitable- such as a collection of new pajamas or holiday food staples for those in need. We have been sponsors of many local events benefitting the Achieve Foundation, S. Orange Rescue Squad, etc.

On a personal note, 2024 has been a year of refining our charitable activities based on our unique backgrounds. My British-born business partner, Ginge Calhoun, has become active in the St. George’s Society, a 250+ year old organization based in NYC that cultivates bonds in the ex-pat community while helping New Yorkers in need. I have begun to center my efforts with Jewish Federation of Greater Metro West, particularly their Global Connections committee which nurtures meaningful relationships between the Greater MetroWest community members and Jews around the world. I will be traveling to Cuba with the Federation on a mission in December to see first hand what is happening with the community there.

There are so many worthy causes it’s sometimes difficult to decide where to focus your efforts. In my experience picking something that truly resonates with you is most rewarding. So this season, we encourage you to think about what organizations and causes “click” for you. You can dedicate your time, make monetary donations and encourage your own personal circles to do the same with some personal outreach or via social media.

Your efforts will pay dividends to you in ways you probably will not expect and to the causes you choose to support.

If the holiday season has you thinking about a new chapter in 2025- something larger, something smaller or something in another location we are happy to be your resource for key data in your planning and decision making process. Reach out to hello@njfromatoz.com so we can make some time to connect. Happy Thanksgiving!

