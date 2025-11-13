Annual Holiday Jewelry Sale to Benefit the South Orange Public Library, Nov. 15-16

The Annual Holiday Jewelry Sale put on by The Friends of the South Orange Public Library is back at the Baird Community Center this weekend.

This holiday tradition will be held Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Friends of the SOPL collect jewelry donations for months for the holiday sale, and everything from fine and vintage jewelry to costume jewelry to sterling silver pieces can be found at the sale, affordably priced.

The money raised goes toward funding items and services the library needs, including new library books, reading programs and museum passes.

The sale takes cash and credit or debit cards, as well as both Apple Pay and Google Pay.