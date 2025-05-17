ArtBender Returns to Seton Village Saturday, May 17

From the Village of South Orange

ArtBender — an annual free celebration of creativity, self-expression and community spirit — will be held on Saturday, May 17 at the Vincent Monella Community Center, 133 Fairview Avenue in South Orange.

Founded by Danni Michaeli in 2016 and presented in partnership with Neighborhood Preservation Program Seton Village, ArtBender brings neighbors together and transforms public spaces through collaborative art-making. ArtBender is made possible by the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs, NPP Seton Village and creative partners including CINC (Creative in Common), Oh! Canary and the Maplewood Bike Shed.

Every year for ArtBender, neighbors come together to create unique projects — from painting murals to planting community gardens — in Seton Village.

No supplies or experience are needed—just a willingness to make something magical. All ages and abilities are welcome. For more information on ArtBender, visit the Seton Village website.