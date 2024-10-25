Audrey Rowe, Program Director of the Community Coalition on Race, Set to Retire

It is with mixed emotions that Executive Director Nancy Gagnier and the Board of Trustees of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race announce the retirement of their beloved colleague, Audrey Rowe, after 23 years of dedicated service. Throughout her time with the Coalition, Audrey has been a pillar of the organization, consistently demonstrating an unwavering commitment to its mission to build and sustain a community that is racially, culturally, and socially integrated and inclusive.

Throughout her career as its Program Director, Audrey specialized in developing creative programs to support the Coalition’s organizational goals, and in mobilizing and supporting volunteers to execute those programs. She has worked with neighbors, civic leaders, youth, the local school district, faith leaders, activists, and government officials for decades to make racial integration, equity, and inclusion a reality for Maplewood, South Orange and beyond.

Nancy reflected that Audrey has touched countless lives through her hard work and vision. She developed unique programs including Integration through the Arts, has organized and supported the Coalition’s Conversations on Race and the annual Dr. King Observance, co-led anti-racism and anti-bias trainings, trained volunteers to facilitate discussions about race, and worked tirelessly on the organization’s efforts to support Black and Brown in-movers to SOMA.

“The daily moments of support and encouragement Audrey provided has left an indelible mark on all of us and on our community,” noted Nancy, “She has been a true partner to me, and a visionary in the work of intentional integration, and has created a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.”

The Board of Trustees is immensely grateful for her years of service and leadership. While they will miss her dearly, they celebrate Audrey’s well-deserved retirement and wish her all the best for a future filled with joy, relaxation, and continued fulfillment.

“Through my work with the Community Coalition on Race, I have been privileged to support SOMA’s journey to become a Beloved Community – a place where people have equal access to resources and to opportunities, and where people interact with mutual respect and resolve differences peacefully,” said Audrey. “We have set a solid foundation that I know will carry the community forward so new neighbors will be welcomed and included in the same way my family has been for the last four decades. I look forward to experiencing the Coalition’s programs and events – this time as an attendee – in the coming months and years.”

Audrey’s last day will be December 31, 2024. The Coalition is currently hiring a part-time program coordinator to assume some of Audrey’s responsibilities, working alongside Program/Volunteer Coordinator Megan Clement and reporting to the Executive Director. Candidates can learn more and apply here.