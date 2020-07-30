Be Counted at Census Parade & Census Reps Assisting at Dehart Community Center, Aug 1

From the Township of Maplewood:

The 2020 U.S. Census is coming to town. On Saturday, August 1, the Township of Maplewood will welcome the Essex County Census Parade as the caravan travels from Irvington Avenue to Springfield Avenue by way of Parker Avenue and Boyden Avenue to encourage all residents to commit and be counted.

Mayor Frank McGehee and Township officials will lead Maplewood’s own parade, ending at the DeHart Community Center where Census representatives will be on site to help residents complete the census online at www.2020census.gov. The parade route includes Jacoby Street, Boyden Avenue, Hughes Street, Schaefer Road, Newark Way, Tuscan Road, and Burnett Avenue.

“We’re pleased to join Essex County in this final push to encourage Maplewood residents to complete the census as soon as possible,” said Mayor McGehee. “Everyone must be counted to make sure our town receives the federal aid we need to provide services for our seniors, support for residents who have lost jobs, food assistance, funding for our school system, and other vital programs.”

“Right now, our overall response rate is higher than the national average,” Mayor McGehee continued. “But response rates for four of Maplewood’s six census tracts are lower than in 2010. I know we can do better and urge everyone who hasn’t completed their forms to go to www.2020census.gov today!”

Representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau will be available at DeHart Community Center from 11am to 1pm to help residents complete forms and answer questions. There will also be plenty of fun and free giveaways, including Census water bottles and other items, books and art supplies, courtesy of SOMA Shares as well as snacks, music and games. SOMA Shares will also be accepting donations of peanut butter, tuna, rice, and pasta to distribute to families in need.

Everyone attending the parade and festivities will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times.

The 2020 Census can be completed 24/7 by phone at 844-330-2020 or online at www.2020census.gov. The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for field and office jobs to help complete the 2020 Census. For information about pay rates, work hours, and how to apply, visit here.