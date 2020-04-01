Census Day is Here! Respond Today and Be Counted

From Maplewood Township:

The 2020 Census Day is here and there’s no better time to respond to the 2020 Census.

Tens of millions of households have already responded to the 2020 Census online and many thousands have by phone and mail. In fact, as of today, 36.2% of households across the country have responded to the 2020 Census. It has never been easier to respond to the census at my2020census.gov.

As the census progresses, if you want to see how Maplewood is doing and encourage neighbors and friends to participate, please check out the Census Bureau’s online response rates map.

It’s a great way to track our progress. The map is updated every afternoon down to the state, county, city and five census tracts here in Maplewood.

The 2020 Census team is planning to count everyone accurately while supporting our township’s efforts to protect the health and safety of our residents.

Please respond to the 2020 US census today!