From the Community Coalition on Race:

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is hosting its 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance and Luminary Project on January 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM. This year’s event will be shared virtually via YouTube “Live” using this link https://youtu.be/hkh36SYKLm8. Everyone is welcome to participate—no account is . . .

