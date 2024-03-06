CommunityMaplewoodSouth OrangeSponsored

Community Coalition on Race To Host ‘SOMA Neighbors Connect’ on Thursday, March 7th

written by The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race
From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites local and prospective residents to gather for an engaging evening at “SOMA Neighbors Connect,” presented by the Residential Committee.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 7 at the SOPAC Loft (1 SOPAC Way, South Orange) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to reconnect with neighbors and familiar faces, foster new friendships and participate in helpful panel discussions on health resources, home maintenance, environmental issues, and community engagement.

Below is a peek at what to expect:

Panel #1: Taking Care of Our Homes

Featuring esteemed panelists Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams; South Orange Village President Sheena Collum; Lisa Hill; David Robinson of Goosehead Insurance.

Panel #2: Taking Care of Our Health

With contributions from SOMA Health Officer Candice Davenport; Kristen Tyler and Amy Stuart of SOMA Two Towns for All Ages; Luis Estrella; and Keldrick Wright of Groove Theory Fitness.

Panel #3: Building Our Connections

Featuring Elizabeth Baker; Stephanie Lawson Muhammad of Erasing Essex’s Borders; Nicole Josey of the Co-Lab; and Becky Morrison of Community Gifting SOMA; Mayor Adams; and South Orange Village President Collum.

In addition to these enriching discussions, there will also be raffles and giveaways as well as light refreshments available.

You won’t want to miss this – RSVP here to secure your spot today: https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/soma_neighbors

