Denouncing Antisemitism, South Orange Village Proclaims May as Jewish American Heritage Month

Denouncing antisemitism, the South Orange Village Council on Monday proclaimed May 2026 as Jewish American Heritage Month and called “upon all residents to take time this month to learn, to listen, to celebrate and to affirm that this Village is a place where every person is seen, valued and welcome.”

“At a moment when antisemitism is rising across our country and around the world, South Orange stands without hesitation on the side of its Jewish residents, not in sympathy, but in solidarity because the safety, dignity, and belonging of every member of this community is not negotiable,” the proclamation states.

Councilwoman Jennifer Greenberg read the proclamation on behalf of the Council and Mayor Sheena Collum, stating that the Jewish community in South Orange has been a “cornerstone of Village life for generations building houses of worship, leading in our schools, serving on our boards and commissions, opening businesses on South Orange Avenue, and showing up, again and again, as neighbors committed to the common good.”

The full proclamation is below:

Download (PDF, 95KB)

As part of Jewish American Heritage Month, South Orange Village and Maplewood Township are partnering on the following series of community events honoring Jewish culture, history, and connection: