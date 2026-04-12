Shalom Festival — Community-Wide Jewish Cultural Celebration May 24 at The Woodland

From the SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee:

Held annually during Jewish-American heritage Month and brought to you by the Township of Maplewood, Village of South Orange, Maplewood Arts & Culture and the SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee, Shalom Festival is a family-friendly, community-wide celebration of the great breadth of Jewish-American culture, heritage and life. Everyone is invited to join us for an afternoon of great food, music, dancing, schmoozing and fun, featuring our special guests DJ Lou and the renowned New York Jewish Dancers.

Shalom Festival is an inclusive cultural event open to the whole community. All are welcome to come and enjoy:

A genre-spanning playlist of pop, rock, contemporary and traditional music by Jewish artists



Grilled fare provided by Israeli-American BBQ maestros

Delicious baked treats, Mizrachi and Sephardi delicacies and traditional Jewish nosherei

Kosher-style Community potluck*

Potluck Signup: https://mochigather.com/event/shalom-festival-2026-31eny9

At 1:30 we will have a special presentation of traditional Jewish dancing from the New York Jewish Dancers (www.mazaltovshow.com)

*Kindly avoid bringing pork, non-fish seafood or mixed meat-dairy dishes, but don’t worry if your kitchen isn’t kosher enough!

Event: Shalom Festival, a celebration of Jewish cultural contributions to America

Presented by: SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee

For: All of our friends in South Orange, Maplewood and neighboring towns

When: May 24, 2026, 12:30pm-3:30pm

Where: The Woodland

Cost: Free

2026 Shalom Festival

The Woodland

60 Woodland Rd

Maplewood, NJ

Sunday, May 24

12:30pm-3:30pm