Meet Raquael Hines, the New Owner of Tira’s Cafe in South Orange

When it comes to young, Black women entrepreneurs, representation can be scarce. But 24-year-old Raquael Hines is among those changing that.

Hines, the new owner of Tira’s Cafe, had a soft opening in March and hosted a grand opening/ribbon cutting last Saturday, April 25, with members of the public and the Village Council in attendance.

At Tira’s Cafe, located at 329 Valley Street, Hines serves everything from lattes, matchas and smoothies to breakfast and lunches, including nachos, club sandwiches, wings and fries. “We also love tying in our NJ Pride with our Garden State Punch (blueberry, peach, ginger, hibiscus), drinks inspired by New Jersey’s wildlife like turtles, and even an Ocean Latte, little ways we make the menu feel creative and connected,” she said.

At the grand opening/ribbon cutting, Hines highlighted some of the ways the cafe is unique: “We’re building a strong community focus with things like a Pay It Forward Wall, where customers can leave a drink, pastry or even a meal for someone else, a Coffee Club subscription for our regulars, and a Happy Hour that brings people together without breaking the bank.”

Hines took the time this week to speak with the Village Green and share the story of how she got to where she is today.

Hines is a 2024 graduate of LIM College in New York, where she studied fashion merchandising and minored in visual merchandising as well as entrepreneurship. In 2025, she said, it was difficult for her to land a job. “I did 100+ applications and got some callbacks, but ultimately, I was unemployed for six months.”

She said she previously worked with Ferragomo, Psycho Bunny, and most importantly, Tori’s Tasty Treats. During this time, she became really good at marketing, and when the original owners of Tira’s Cafe announced that they were closing after less than a year, she immediately took interest.

Growing up, Hines saw herself as one day having her own business. She was never fond of the idea of working for other people, preferring to have her own schedule and doing things her way.

When she was in high school, she said, her boss told her something that stuck with her: “You have to be your own boss.” As she got older, she came to realize that she did, indeed, have to be her own boss.

When asked about the struggles she faced while in the process of opening the cafe, she said that finding staff was one of them. Then she highlighted her support system of friends – Emely, Melody, Ameer and Sofia – during this time as being there to help her stay motivated and in good spirits.

Another struggle, she said, was “making sure my presence was strong and that I had a clear identity. I had to make sure people took me seriously as a young business owner.”

She recognizes that people don’t think she could be the owner of the cafe simply because she’s so young. Announcing herself with confidence and taking initiative, she said, was, and still is, important for her as an entrepreneur.

Even though the name of the cafe is not new – it holds a special new meaning: Tira, Hines said, stands for “Taste Is Really Art Served”.

“I thought the acronym would really resonate,” she said.

She mentioned that she serves her customers with intention, focusing on details that will make them feel good.

When asked about any advice she would give to anyone looking to start their own business, whether small or big, she told Village Green that taking a financial literacy class is important as it allows one to understand how to support a business financially and make smart decisions when spending.

But most importantly: “I would tell them to make sure you plan six months ahead, have an exit plan, and make sure your support system would actually support you. If it wasn’t for my friends and family, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Khadijah Lane is a 12th grader at Columbia High School, working as paid student freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.