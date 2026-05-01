South Orange Invests In ‘Urban Forest’ With 150 New Trees This Spring

From South Orange Village:

(May 1, 2026) – Spring is shaping up to be a meaningful and impactful season for trees in South Orange, as the Village undertakes several initiatives that highlight its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, community beautification, and sustainability.

Leading the season’s activities was South Orange’s annual Arbor Day celebration, a tradition that brings residents together to recognize the importance of trees in enhancing quality of life, improving air quality, and strengthening the local ecosystem. This year’s observance on Friday April 24th, was a special memorial tree planting in Founders Park honoring Joseph Foligno, the former Director of Public Works, who passed away last December. The event was hosted by the Founders Park Conservancy and attended by a broad cross section friends, family, fellow South Orange employees, community members, and elected officials, all touched by Joe’s personality. Foligno’s legacy of service and dedication to South Orange is commemorated by the American Fringe tree that stands as a living tribute that will grow for generations to come.

In addition to ceremonial plantings, the Village is making a significant investment in its urban forest. This spring, South Orange will plant 150 new trees along public rights-of-way as well as in several parks. The plantings will include a diverse selection of species, helping to strengthen resilience against pests and disease while enhancing the Village’s natural beauty. Councilmember Bill Haskins, who chairs the Public Works and Utilities Committee, summed it up saying “trees are the underappreciated but critical infrastructure which reduce storm water runoff, mitigate temperature, and provide much needed oxygen all while increasing our property values and looking good doing it. I’m proud to see this ongoing investment in our future literally taking root today.”

Further underscoring its leadership in sustainability efforts, South Orange has once again been recognized as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 14th consecutive year. This designation reflects the Village’s sustained commitment to effective urban forest management and community engagement in tree care.

Together, these initiatives highlight Spring as a time of growth, remembrance, and renewal in South Orange—demonstrating how a community can collectively invest in a greener future. For more information about these programs and how to get involved, residents are encouraged to contact the Village or visit its official website at https://southorange.org.