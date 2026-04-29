South Orange Founders Park Conservancy Plants Memorial Tree for Joe Foligno on Arbor Day

The Founders Park Conservancy planted a tree on Arbor Day in Founders Park in memory of former Director of Public Works Joe Foligno, who passed away in December.

Foligno, 40, who grew up in South Orange, was a friend to the various park conservancies as well as to his colleagues and all he knew in the Village, many of whom attended the tree planting.

“Despite little notice, over 50 people showed up, each with a small way that Joe had touched their lives,” Jessica Miller of the Conservancy wrote on the Founders Park Conservancy social media. “We are so grateful to Joe and his DPW team for all they do for our town.”

The Village of South Orange social media accounts also posted: “A broad cross section of community members, friends, family, fellow South Orange employees, volunteers, and elected officials, all touched by Joe’s contributions to the fabric of South Orange, gathered to pay tribute and plant this living legacy of an American Fringe tree.”

“It will remind us of Joe each Spring when it blooms with its beautiful scented flowers,” Miller said.

Residents are encouraged to visit the tree in Founders Park on Valley Street at the intersection of 5th Street and just northwest of the obelisk in the park.

“Stop by the park sometime,” Miller said, “and think of Joe.”