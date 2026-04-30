South Orange Downtown Launches Month-Long Wellness Challenge With Free Kickoff Weekend Events

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown is inviting the community to get moving this May with the launch of the Downtown Wellness Challenge, a month-long initiative designed to highlight local fitness, wellness, and lifestyle businesses while encouraging residents and visitors to prioritize their health in a fun and accessible way.

Featured as part of Downtown on Display, an ongoing initiative celebrating local businesses through unique, community-driven experiences, the Wellness Challenge offers a fresh way to engage with the downtown while discovering new opportunities to support personal well-being.

Running May 1 through May 31, the Downtown Wellness Challenge encourages participants to visit participating businesses, complete an activity unique to each location, and collect stamps along the way. Those who collect five stamps will be entered into a standard prize drawing, while those who collect ten stamps will be entered for a grand prize. Completed cards must be submitted by June 1.

The program is designed to make it easy for participants to explore new wellness routines while supporting small businesses that are central to the downtown’s vitality.

To kick off the challenge, South Orange Downtown will host a free Wellness Weekend featuring three events where participants can begin earning stamps right away:

Friday, May 1 at 5:30PM at AIR Aerial Fitness Studio, 15 Valley Street

Participants can attend a free Intro to AIR class, a beginner-friendly aerial fitness experience focused on building strength and balance using hammocks. Pre-registration required.

Saturday, May 2 at 11AM at GameChanger, 209 Valley Street

Participants can experience a free training session and receive two additional sessions at no cost, featuring personalized small-group strength training designed to improve mobility and overall fitness. Pre-registration required.

Sunday, May 3 from 2PM – 3:30PM at Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan, 114 Valley Street

Participants can join a free self-defense class focused on building confidence and learning practical, real-world techniques through hands-on instruction. No registration required, walk-ins welcome.

In addition to kickoff weekend, a wide range of businesses will offer experiences and activities throughout the entire month of May, including:

AIR Aerial Fitness Studio: 15 Valley St – Try a free class

The Botanica Boutique : 70 Taylor Pl – Make a wellness purchase

CannaBoy TreeHouse: 57 West S Orange Ave – Make a wellness purchase

Chestnut Hills Pilates: 75 S Orange Ave (2nd Fl) – Try a free class and complete a one-minute plank (select date)

Concepts Dance Academy: 50 S Orange Ave (2nd Fl) Try a free 30-minute adult dance fusion class (select dates)

D&I Fitness : 9 West S Orange Ave – Try a free class and complete a two-minute plank challenge

GameChanger: 209 Valley Street – Try one free session and receive two additional sessions free

South Orange Chiropractic Center : 60 1st St – Book a complimentary posture scan, thermal scan, or consultation

Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan : 114 Valley St – Try a free trial class (select days/times)

Three Birds Yoga Studio: 18 S Orange Ave (2nd Floor) – Try a free class

“The Downtown Wellness Challenge is such a great opportunity for people to try something new in a really approachable way,” said Maura Batson, owner of AIR Aerial Fitness Studio. “For small businesses like ours, it is a chance to connect with new clients and show them what we offer in a way that feels fun and low pressure.”

Participants can pick up a challenge card at participating businesses or download one online. Each location offers its own activity, and some may require advance booking. The Downtown Wellness Challenge is open to all ages; participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian submit their entry. For full details, including booking information and to download a card, visit southorangedowntown.org/sodt-wellness-challenge.

About South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.