SOMSD Board of Ed Announces Budget Adoption, Executive Sessions, and Rescheduled Staff Recognition/Retirement Meeting 

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
The Board of Education of the School District of South Orange and Maplewood hereby gives notice of the following meetings:
- On Monday, May 4, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., the Board of Education will hold a Public Hearing/Budget Adoption Meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the 2026–2027 School District Budget. Action will be taken.
- On Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 6:30 p.m., the Board of Education will convene in Executive Session for the purpose of discussing the Chief School Administrator (CSA) Evaluation. Action will not be taken.
- Please take further notice that the Staff Recognition/Retirement Meeting, originally scheduled for June 2, 2026, has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be followed by an Executive Session for the purpose of discussing the Chief School Administrator (CSA) Evaluation with the CSA. Action may be taken.
All meetings will be held in person in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act.
Choose one of three options to view the meeting:
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange
Join By Computer/Smartphone
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Date: May 4, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM
- Webex Link: Click Here to Join
- Event Number: 2342 607 2547
- Event Password: Orange20Maple
- Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)
- Public Session Comment Signup Form
Date: May 28, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM
- Webex Link: Click Here to Join
- Event Number: 2335 866 2754
- Event Password: Orange20Maple
- Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)
- Public Session Comment Signup Form
Date: June 11, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM
- Webex Link: Click Here to Join
- Event Number: 2348 919 9092
- Event Password: Orange20Maple
- Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)
- Public Session Comment Signup Form
How to Participate in Public Comment
If you would like to address the Board during the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations, please follow these three steps:
Step 1: Register to Speak
To be added to the speaker list, you must complete the signup form prior to the start of the session:
- May 4, 2026: Public Session Comment Signup Form
- May 28, 2026: Public Session Comment Signup Form
- June 11, 2026: Public Session Comment Signup Form
Step 2: Set Up Webex
Ensure your device is ready by installing the Webex app in advance:
Step 3: Connect and Comment
- Join the meeting using the WebEx meeting links above to enter the virtual room.
- Stay Ready: When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will unmute your microphone.
- Deliver Your Message: Speak clearly into your microphone or headset. Once your allotted time has concluded, your microphone will be muted to allow the next speaker to begin.
Note: For the best experience, we recommend joining via a stable Wi-Fi connection and using a headset to minimize background noise.
Frank Ceurvels, Acting Board Secretary