SOMSD Board of Ed Announces Budget Adoption, Executive Sessions, and Rescheduled Staff Recognition/Retirement Meeting 

. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the 2026–2027 School District Budget. Action will be taken.

, the Board of Education will hold a

. Action will not be taken.

for the purpose of discussing the

, the Board of Education will convene in

Please take further notice that the

, originally scheduled for

, has been

to

This meeting will be followed by an

for the purpose of discussing the

. Action may be taken.