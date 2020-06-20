Community Maplewood South Orange

Durand-Hedden House & Garden Stands With Black Lives Matter

By access_timeJun-20-2020

A statement from the Durand-Hedden House & Garden to the Maplewood-South Orange community:

Juneteenth 2019 Celebration at Durand-Hedden

The Durand-Hedden House, Maplewood’s historical society, stands with and supports our African American community and the Black Lives Matter movement in the quest for a society that treats all people fairly. We must all work together to right the grave injustices that have made it impossible for Black people to benefit equally from all our nation has to offer.

Last June, Durand-Hedden, in collaboration with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, presented our research exhibitThe Troubled History of Slavery in New Jersey (see downloadable pdf below). The history presented surprised and alarmed many viewers, who had believed that New Jersey, in the North, was a relatively safe and benevolent place for Black people. Tragically, this was not true in the 1800s and, for reasons that are in some ways different and in others the same, it is not true today.

We believe that it is critical, in the diverse communities of Maplewood and South Orange, for Durand-Hedden to continue to work with others to explore and educate the public about the rich history and culture of African Americans, and the often-unheralded role that Black people have played in making our world a better place.

Juneteenth 2019 Celebration at Durand-Hedden
Juneteenth 2019 Celebration at Durand-Hedden

Download (PDF, 24.63MB)

Other Stories

  • Durand-Hedden House & Garden Stands With Black Lives Matter
  • Maplewood Public Works Yard Opening for Recycling & More June 22
  • South Orange Playground Summer Camp Canceled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions
  • Updated: July 7 Vote-by-Mail Primary Election — What You Need to Know