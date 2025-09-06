Electrify SOMA to Hold Community Meeting on Electrifying Homes at a Savings

Clean energy has never been more popular — with more than 700 residents having installed solar on their rooftops, according to a new grassroots organization aimed at increasing sustainability in Maplewood and South Orange. And, they say, heat pumps and electric vehicles are showing up everywhere.

Electrify SOMA, created by local residents in collaboration with the two town governments, will host a community meeting on September 20 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Maplewood Memorial Library to show residents how they can take advantage state funding through PSE&G to make sustainable improvements affordable.

Even though the federal government is eliminating federal tax credits (September 30 for EVs, December 30 for other clean energy solutions), New Jersey has allocated $618 million through PSE&G to help residents lower energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Electrify SOMA volunteers.

Electrify SOMA is supported by the Environmental Commission of South Orange and the Environmental Advisory Committee of Maplewood and was created to help neighbors navigate energy saving changes to their homes and vehicles and to get their share of federal and state financial support, said Electrify SOMA volunteers Cynthia Thompson and Bob McCoy.

“The NJ incentives are comprehensive and make these improvements affordable,” Thompson said. “Electrify SOMA’s goal is to educate SOMA residents about the best ways to ‘electrify’ their homes.”

Volunteers draw on their personal experience and knowledge about the following electrification measures:

Weatherization to reduce energy waste (free for income-eligible households)

Electric vehicles (including purchase and home charging)

Solar (including for renters and those with little sun)

Heat pumps for heating, air conditioning, and water heating

As a free service, Electrify SOMA will connect its volunteers to those just beginning their electrification journey.

“Our vision is ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ to create a future powered by clean energy,” Thompson said.

At the community meeting on Sept. 20, Electrify SOMA will share local clean energy successes and experiences in reducing household energy use and achieving clean energy goals. Residents of both towns are invited to bring their own energy-saving stories and questions and hear from neighbors and outside experts about solutions.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

“Electrify SOMA is dedicated to the idea that SOMA neighbors are good, reliable sources of information about what works in our homes,” McCoy said.

Among Electrify SOMA’s many volunteers are some who have taken advantage of New Jersey incentives and IRS tax credits, including:

Joe Gonzalez , a Maplewood homeowner and small business owner, who pays the equivalent of .75 cents per gallon to charge the electric vehicle he uses to commute to his business.

, a Maplewood homeowner and small business owner, who pays the equivalent of .75 cents per gallon to charge the electric vehicle he uses to commute to his business. Kathleen Grant , a college professor and South Orange parent of two, who uses 2/3 less energy to heat water for her family with a heat-pump water heater. With solar, she paid $0 for electricity this summer despite using air conditioning.

, a college professor and South Orange parent of two, who uses 2/3 less energy to heat water for her family with a heat-pump water heater. With solar, she paid $0 for electricity this summer despite using air conditioning. Bob McCoy , a 30-year Maplewood resident and volunteer, who pays nothing for his home heating, cooling, and other energy needs after investing in solar on his family’s roof and a heat-pump home heater and air conditioning.

, a 30-year Maplewood resident and volunteer, who pays nothing for his home heating, cooling, and other energy needs after investing in solar on his family’s roof and a heat-pump home heater and air conditioning. Andrew Howell , a researcher at EDF and Maplewood parent of high schoolers, who made renovations to his previously drafty home that save his family $800 per year in energy bills — he is paying off the investment on his PSE&G bill over 10 years at 0% interest.

, a researcher at EDF and Maplewood parent of high schoolers, who made renovations to his previously drafty home that save his family $800 per year in energy bills — he is paying off the investment on his PSE&G bill over 10 years at 0% interest. Julianna Garreffa, an environmental activist and condo owner in South Orange, saves 20% on her electricity with community solar and uses a ventless clothes dryer that not only saves energy but lengthens the life of her clothes.

For more information about electrifying your home and upcoming deadlines for tax rebates (September 30 for electric vehicles), check out Electrify SOMA’s new website, where you can sign up to be contacted by Electrify SOMA volunteers willing to share their experiences and help others through the decision-making process. Electrify SOMA encourages residents to take advantage of one of the expiring tax rebates by acting now.