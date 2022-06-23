Family Fun Night Returned to Summit with Great Success

From Summit Downtown:

After three long years, Family Fun Night returned with many families from Summit and beyond enjoying the transformation of Beechwood Road and Bank Street into a carnival-themed kids’ zone. Our major sponsors, Brownie Points Bakery and Lois Schneider Realtor, thrilled the crowd with yummy mini cupcakes and incredible balloon art by Shawn Yaney. Our generous entertainment sponsors, Regal Bank & Oak Knoll School, were also present with great giveaways and the sponsorship of NJ Fairy Hair and The Lizard Guys, who were a big hit with their giant tortoise. As in years past, Donna Puzella, from Sweet Nothings, was covered in sugar as she made cotton candy for thousands!

Giggles and dancing filled the streets as Mr. Magico, Miss Sherri and The Animal Jam Band and fan favorites the Wag entertained on Beechwood! SDI is incredibly grateful to their Summit partners in making Bank Street so enjoyable. The lot was filled with tons of games and activities for the kids including OMG Bubbles, The Summit YMCA’s magician, face painter, and more, and The Connection rounding out the fun with Mad Science and a petting zoo.

Lines of happy faces enjoyed many different activities and free giveaways from downtown Summit businesses including Brain Balance, Color Me Mine, Home Power Yoga, Kidville, Mathnasium and Robot Revolution.

The Game Truck & Food Alley included Summit favorites Pizza Vita, Mr. Chi’s Hot Dogs, Tito’s Burritos and Puras Paletas offering great eats. A special performance by The Kootz on Maple Street added some live music to the public space on Maple Street lending more to the festive atmosphere. Be sure to mark your calendars for next year’s event on June 8 2023.

Summit Street Sounds

There is still plenty of fun to be had this summer in downtown Summit! Summit Street Sounds is live on Thursday & Friday evenings from 5-8p throughout downtown and Summit Restaurant Week returns July 21 – 31.

June 16

Promenade (next to MONDO, 426 Springfield Avenue) The Mighty Burners

Lyric Park (corner of Bank Street + Beechwood Road) Don Lee

Maple Street (corner of Maple St & Springfield Ave) Bud Ayres Trio

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Place) Matt & Rob Acoustic Duo

Due 360 (corner of Maple St & Union Place) Brian Bauers

June 17

Promenade (next to MONDO, 426 Springfield Avenue) Baker Street Trio

Lyric Park (corner of Bank Street + Beechwood Road) The Itchy Ankle Boys

Maple Street (corner of Maple St & Springfield Ave) The Baby Please

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Place) Adam Shaber

Come listen to some great live music, and/or enjoy a meal at one of our many outdoor cafes and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. See you in Summit!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.