Final 2025-26 Strategic Planning Session for South Orange-Maplewood Schools is Monday, May 11

The South Orange-Maplewood School District will hold its next Strategic Planning session on Monday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Columbia High School Media Center.

According to the District, the strategic planning sessions are meant “to bring together parents, staff and community members to share perspectives and collaborate on ideas that will help guide the District’s direction in the years ahead.”

“As we continue our Strategic Planning process, we’re excited to invite additional members of our community to join us for our final session,” Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing said in a letter posted on the District’s website. “We want to hear from a wide range of voices and perspectives, subject to the capacity constraints of our space. …This session will bring together parents, staff, and community members to share ideas and help shape the district’s future priorities. We hope you’ll consider joining us. Your voice matters and plays an important role in this work.”

The session is limited to 50 people and as of Tuesday the link to express interest in going is no longer available as it had reached capacity.“

To ensure a meaningful and productive experience for all participants, and due to space limitations, participation will be limited to 50 community members and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis,” according to an email that went out this week to families.

Creating a strategic plan process began at the beginning of this academic year. At an August 2025 meeting prior to a Board retreat, former Board Member Nubia DuVall Wilson, who was at that time president of the Board, discussed the current plan.

“Since joining the Board in 2023, many of my Board colleagues and I have had a strong desire to work collaboratively with the superintendent and District leadership on a five-year strategic plan. I’m both encouraged and energized that Superintendent Bing shares this enthusiasm for charting a long-term vision for our District, one that will be guided not only by our Board and Administration, but also by the voices of our community members and key stakeholders.”

To learn more about the strategic planning process and about the April and March strategic planning meetings, visit the strategic planning landing page on the District’s website.