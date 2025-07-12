Food Assistance Provider MEND Seeks Donations as Federal Funding Cuts Approach

Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND), which serves more than 47,000 people in Essex County per month through its network of food pantries and mobile food programs, reports that it will lose $150,000 in federal Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) funds this fall — funding that has supported fresh food deliveries to homebound seniors, families with young children, and people with disabilities.

Those cuts will be exacerbated by looming cuts to SNAP and Medicaid and housing programs — “changes that could push even more families to seek food assistance.”

The announcement came in a recent email from MEND Executive Director Robin Peacock, who added, “Food insecurity is rising again, hitting Black and Latino families hardest, according to Feeding America’s latest Map the Meal Gap report.”

Peacock then made a plea for support from community members.

“Because of you, MEND is still showing up — with monthly mobile markets, supplemental fresh food for pantries, and doorstep deliveries for neighbors in under-resourced communities. But as demand grows and safety nets shrink, we can’t keep up without your help.”

Donations can be made by visiting the MEND website, or mailing a check to: MEND, PO Box 1304, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

Peacock also shared the following message:

