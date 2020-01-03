Joy Yagid is a professional photographer and volunteer at Raptor Trust Bird Rehabilitation and Education Center, which provides free medical care to all species of wild birds, and treats thousands of birds each year.
It was July 22 and I was standing in the Apple Store in the Short Hills . . .
Injured Hawk Gets a New Lease on Life Thanks to Maplewood Photog and Raptor Trust
