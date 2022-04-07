JESPY House Clients Raise Funds for Ukraine With Knitted Flag Pins

Five clients of JESPY House in South Orange have been diligently knitting or crocheting Ukrainian flag pins in order to raise funds for humanitarian aid efforts for the people of Ukraine. The pins are being sold for $5.00 at the General Store Cooperative in Maplewood and Rocket Ship & Print in South Orange.

JESPY House will present the funds raised to Pastor Rev. Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Maplewood at JESPY’s Judi House, 110 Irvington Avenue in South Orange, on Tuesday, April 19.

JESPY serves more than 250 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing them to live independently as active members of the South Orange community. Read more about JESPY here.