CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

JESPY House Clients Raise Funds for Ukraine With Knitted Flag Pins

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Five clients of JESPY House in South Orange have been diligently knitting or crocheting Ukrainian flag pins in order to raise funds for humanitarian aid efforts for the people of Ukraine. The pins are being sold for $5.00 at the General Store Cooperative in Maplewood and Rocket Ship & Print in South Orange.

JESPY House will present the funds raised to Pastor Rev. Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Holy Ascension in Maplewood at JESPY’s Judi House, 110 Irvington Avenue in South Orange, on Tuesday, April 19.

JESPY serves more than 250 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing them to live independently as active members of the South Orange community. Read more about JESPY here.

 

Ukrainian flag pins are on sale at General Store Cooperative and Rocket Ship Print Shop.

Ukrainian llag pins on sale at General Store Cooperative in Maplewood.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Therapy Animals Bring Comfort to Grieving Columbia High...

The Adult School Announces Open Registration For The...

As Black & Latinx AP Enrollment Rises at...

Maplewood Proclaims April as Arab American Heritage Month

Five District Teachers Receive Riecke Fellowships From Achieve...

Maplewood Memorial Library Announces Return of Ideas Festival,...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE