Maplewood Athletic Fields Closed for the Season 

From the Maplewood Department of Community Services

All Maplewood athletic fields will be closed for the season the week of November 9th. Beginning on that week, contractors will be working throughout the community aerating, topdressing, and seeding worn athletic field areas. In addition, turf blankets will be placed on Memorial Park, DeHart Park and Borden Park in coming weeks. The purpose of turf blankets is to extend the growing season for natural grass surfaces, enhancing playability next season. These blankets will remain on the fields until early spring.

This field work is part of the continuing effort to improve athletic fields in South Orange and Maplewood that are shared by recreation and school district programs as well as community sports groups. Funding for the work is provided by a Field Fees Trust Fund established in 2016-17 whereby field use fees have been charged to all individuals and groups using the facilities, through their organization and/or registration fees. The Board of Education also contributes annually to this trust fund on behalf of all high school athletes sharing the fields.

Green spaces that are not covered with turf blankets are available for passive recreation as well. Orchard Park and the Memorial Park amphitheater are examples of open areas to enjoy. As always, please remember off-leash dogs are NOT permitted in any of our parks.

Some other Maplewood park options open for outdoor recreation include:

Playgrounds in Memorial Park, DeHart Park, Orchard Park, Maplecrest Park and Borden Park

Tennis Courts in Memorial Park, Walter Park, Orchard Park, Borden Park and DeHart Park

Basketball Courts in Memorial Park and DeHart Park]

Bocce at Walter Park

Skatepark at Maplecrest Park

Melissa Mancuso, Director of Community Services, states “For residents looking to make use of outdoor space and minimize screen time during our ongoing pandemic, we still have green spaces and fresh air to enjoy. Although team sports have completed for the season as usual, feel free to grab some friends and get active! As the weather gets cooler, just layer up and of course don’t forget your face mask!”







Improvement in the soil, reestablishing grass plants and consistently maintaining natural grass turf areas should improve the condition and playability of the athletic fields over time. The cooperation of residents and all community athletic groups is greatly appreciated and key to the long-term success of this field improvement program.

With questions please contact:

Melissa Mancuso, Director of Community Services

973.762.8120

[email protected]